LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,515 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.21% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 205,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 114,509 shares during the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,465,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 158.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 30.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 46,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.75. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About HarborOne Bancorp (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.