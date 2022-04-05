LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.20% of Myers Industries worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at $710,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

