LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.35% of Summit Financial Group worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.40. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

