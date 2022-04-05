LSV Asset Management Sells 113,300 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.69% of Lannett worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCI. Creative Planning bought a new position in Lannett during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Lannett by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

LCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lannett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 99,500 shares of company stock worth $84,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCI opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.13. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The business had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

