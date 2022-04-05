LSV Asset Management Sells 26,703 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,703 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 880,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after buying an additional 74,696 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 733,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 710,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.