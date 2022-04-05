Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 19,138 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $17.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $883.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. On average, analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 84.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

