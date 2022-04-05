Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Magnite alerts:

MGNI stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,428. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magnite has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $43.87.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Magnite by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.