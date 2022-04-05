MahaDAO Trading 8.1% Higher This Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00008866 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $12.54 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

