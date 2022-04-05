MakeMyTrip (MMYT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2022 – MakeMyTrip is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – MakeMyTrip was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

3/19/2022 – MakeMyTrip was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2022 – MakeMyTrip was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2022 – MakeMyTrip is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – MakeMyTrip was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Shares of MMYT opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,781 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6,434.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,621 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,656 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,547,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,081,000 after purchasing an additional 841,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,262,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,092,000 after purchasing an additional 457,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

