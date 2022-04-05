Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
EMG stock opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 157.50 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.80 ($3.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 214.30. The company has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40.
In related news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($36,000.00).
Man Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
