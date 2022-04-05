Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EMG stock opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 157.50 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.80 ($3.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 214.30. The company has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40.

In related news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($36,000.00).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 239.30 ($3.14).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

