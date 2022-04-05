Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.12. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

