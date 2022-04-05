MAP Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $43.62 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.62 million and approximately $784,154.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00048405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.89 or 0.07483928 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,959.41 or 1.00136284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00055423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.