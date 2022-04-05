Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) to report $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

