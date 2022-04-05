Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.31 and last traded at $58.06. Approximately 8,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 152,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.12.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $495.13 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $256,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at $14,157,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $5,202,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 73,927 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 64,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 54,915 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

