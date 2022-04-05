MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MariMed Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator. The Company develops, owns and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products and dispensary operations. Its products and brands, includes Betty’s Eddies(R), Nature’s Heritage(TM), Bourne Baking Co. and K-Fusion(R). MariMed Inc. is based in NORWOOD, Mass. “

Get MariMed alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRMD opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. MariMed has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MariMed (MRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.