MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

HZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MarineMax by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 467,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,968. The company has a market capitalization of $869.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

