Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.310-$-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.34 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Markforged stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. 428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12. Markforged has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

