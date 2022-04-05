Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.82) target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKS. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 231.13 ($3.03).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MKS opened at GBX 160.35 ($2.10) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.83. The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.43. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.