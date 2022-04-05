Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.14.

Marqeta stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

