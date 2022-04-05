Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $420.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $430.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $428.53.

Mastercard stock opened at $366.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $358.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.13 and a 200-day moving average of $352.73. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

