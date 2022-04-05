Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Match Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,980,000 after purchasing an additional 327,316 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Match Group by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.19. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

