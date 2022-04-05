Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Match Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,980,000 after purchasing an additional 327,316 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Match Group by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MTCH opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.19. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.
MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
