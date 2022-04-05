Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 310,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,423,098 shares.The stock last traded at $22.93 and had previously closed at $23.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

