McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Trimmed by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $246.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.43. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.32.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

