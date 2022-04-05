MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.39. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MediWound by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
About MediWound (Get Rating)
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediWound (MDWD)
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.