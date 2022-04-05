Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.75

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.75 and last traded at C$17.75, with a volume of 1800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51. The stock has a market cap of C$582.79 million and a P/E ratio of 10.32.

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.