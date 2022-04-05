Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock traded up $9.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,057,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,504,109. The firm has a market cap of $636.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.56.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,073 shares of company stock worth $1,598,157 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.