Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Metacrine in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Metacrine’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metacrine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

NASDAQ MTCR opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Metacrine has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -1.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Metacrine by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Metacrine by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Metacrine by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Metacrine by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metacrine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.