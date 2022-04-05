Meter Governance Market Cap Tops $7.05 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00004842 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $1.34 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

