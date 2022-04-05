Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

MTRAF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of MTRAF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $57.22. 2,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. Metro has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

