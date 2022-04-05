Metronome (MET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,703.00

Metronome (MET) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Metronome has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00005914 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $37.63 million and $31,703.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.74 or 0.07532545 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,945.35 or 0.99858924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00055534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,974,785 coins and its circulating supply is 13,830,211 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

