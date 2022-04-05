MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MFA Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. 77,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,745. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.63.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in MFA Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

