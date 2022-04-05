MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of CMU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 133,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,996. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

