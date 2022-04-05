M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target Raised to GBX 280 at Morgan Stanley

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.67) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of M&G to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 226 ($2.96) price objective (up previously from GBX 217 ($2.85)) on shares of M&G in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.61) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.16.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776. M&G has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

