M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BNP Paribas

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.30 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

MGPUF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 226 ($2.96) price objective (up from GBX 217 ($2.85)) on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.91.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776. M&G has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.