MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Sells $221,825.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,180. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $90.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,735,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

