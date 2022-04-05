Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,367 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $314.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

