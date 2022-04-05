Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of MVST opened at $6.01 on Friday. Microvast has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microvast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

