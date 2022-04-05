Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (LON:MWY) Insider Alan Scott Sells 25,000 Shares

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) insider Alan Scott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 796 ($10.44), for a total transaction of £199,000 ($260,983.61).

On Monday, January 31st, Alan Scott sold 19,650 shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.20), for a total transaction of £152,877 ($200,494.43).

Shares of MWY opened at GBX 805 ($10.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £518.51 million and a PE ratio of 5.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 775.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 805.30. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 679.47 ($8.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 874 ($11.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O’s previous dividend of $3.30. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

