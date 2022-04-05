Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Shares Up 7.9%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) shot up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 42,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 69,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Midatech Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Midatech Pharma by 392.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Midatech Pharma by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

