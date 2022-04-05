Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mineral Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRF opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

