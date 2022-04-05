Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NERV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). Analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 333,438 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 81,904 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

