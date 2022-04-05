MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,154.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $6,154.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,627.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.86 or 0.07542411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00270862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.52 or 0.00809640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00099202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.00486238 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.35 or 0.00376065 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

