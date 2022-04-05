Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 131440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Specifically, Director John Tognetti acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,253,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,060,883.74. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 356,853 shares of company stock valued at $206,829.

The firm has a market cap of C$43.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 13.62 and a current ratio of 13.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

