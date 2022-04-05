Mistras Group (MG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mistras Group (NYSE: MG) recently:

3/31/2022 – Mistras Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Mistras Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

3/18/2022 – Mistras Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Mistras Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/10/2022 – Mistras Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

MG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.36. 85,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,472. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Mistras Group Inc alerts:

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 743,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 651,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 93,717 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 452,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 50,859 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 386,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.