Mistras Group (MG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mistras Group (NYSE: MG) recently:
- 3/31/2022 – Mistras Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Mistras Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “
- 3/18/2022 – Mistras Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/17/2022 – Mistras Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/10/2022 – Mistras Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
MG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.36. 85,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,472. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.94.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
