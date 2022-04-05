MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.88. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

In related news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 1,207,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.