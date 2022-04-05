MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $133.92

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $133.92 and last traded at $135.07, with a volume of 16716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.