MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Down 4.7%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 1,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,449,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

In other news, Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $1,452,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 665,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 543,360 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

