Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

MYSRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MYSRF remained flat at $$2.84 during trading hours on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.