MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MonotaRO in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MonotaRO’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. MonotaRO had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $451.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONOY opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.

MonotaRO Company Profile (Get Rating)

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.