Morgan Stanley Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $25.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BE. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,699 shares of company stock worth $3,273,737. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

